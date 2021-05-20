Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Signed A 5-Movie Deal For Enola Holmes Sequels

There’s been so much speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future that the actor even had to step in and ask his fans to kindly refrain from weighing in on his personal and professional life, so it was only fitting that his next career move was an entirely expected one.

The DCEU’s Superman is confirmed to return alongside star and producer Millie Bobby Brown for Netflix’s sleuthing sequel Enola Holmes 2, with director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne also back for the second outing and production slated to kick off later this year. His performance as Sherlock may have wound up with the streamer being sued by the estate of Arthur Conan Doyle, but it was still enough to have fans craving a potential solo outing as the literary icon.

While we haven’t heard any news on that front, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in active development long before it was confirmed – that Cavill has reportedly agreed to a contract option that will see him star in five follow ups should Netflix follow through with their plans to turn all six books in Nancy Springer’s series into feature films.

You’d imagine that Brown will have reached a similar agreement given that she’s the driving force behind the entire property, but both are key to Netflix’s continued plans for world domination regardless. Cavill’s return as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 2 is happening later this year, and Enola Holmes 2‘s lead has multiple projects in the works for the platform including Stranger Things Season 4, recently acquired drama The Thing About Jellyfish, con artist caper The Girls I’ve Been and fantasy epic Damsel.