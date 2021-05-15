Henry Cavill Fires Back At Social Media Animosity, Says Fans’ Passion Is Misplaced

Superman star Henry Cavill has shared a lengthy social media post in response to all the “animosity” the actor says he’s facing online. The British performer also refers to “speculation” about his “private life and professional partnerships” and in his address to those fans that have been engaging in gossip, Cavill encourages them to “move forward with positivity.” He subtly denies any negative stories that have come out about him of late, too, remarking: ” I am very happy in love, and in life.”

Cavill’s caption came attached to a selfie of himself with partner Natalie Viscuso outside his home, and you can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Cavill struck a civil tone in his message, thanking fans for their “passion and support” but also made it clear that he doesn’t enjoy being put in the position of having to address these issues.

“I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he says. “It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are “speculating”, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

The Mission: Impossible star goes on to say that this negative speculation “causes harm” to his loved ones, explaining:

“I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true. Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity.”

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cavill’s post comes at a time when his future in the DCEU is under a lot of scrutiny. On his birthday earlier this month, fresh news came out about the Superman reboot that Warner Bros. is working on, which led to an outpouring of support in the actor’s favor from fans who don’t want to see him be replaced as the Man of Steel, as well as a strong backlash against the studio for potentially cutting ties with him.

Though it remains to be seen whether he’ll don the cape and tights again, as Henry Cavill says, his professional life is in a good place. Just this week, it was confirmed that he’ll return as Sherlock for Enola Holmes 2, with his partnership with Netflix also continuing with The Witcher franchise. There’s talk of him potentially joining the Marvel universe, too, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see where he ends up.