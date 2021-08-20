Netflix Reportedly Trying To Get The Legend Of Zelda Rights Back

Like Hollywood, Netflix has caught on to the fact that video game adaptations, if handled by the right people, have the potential to make money hand over fist outside its native medium. One could even argue that it’s because of the latter’s success with shows based on the likes of Castlevania, The Witcher, and Resident Evil that major film studios have taken another crack at the now-lucrative market following a deluge of poorly received attempts back in the ’90s and 2000s.

Sonic The Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, and Mortal Kombat, to name but a few, have all proven to be wildly successful at the box office, to the extent that all three have either been confirmed or heavily rumored to be getting sequels. But there still remains one major publisher whose world-famous IP remains largely untouched.

Following on from rumors earlier this year that Netflix was working with Nintendo to deliver a series or feature-length films based on The Legend of Zelda, WGTC learned recently that the Big N has since pulled out as a direct result of the leak.

Sources have now further revealed to us that the streaming platform, still eager to deliver an adventure featuring Link, is attempting to win back Nintendo’s trust in an effort to recommence its work on the project. As before, it’s not immediately clear just how far along in production the adaptation was before everything ground to a halt. But suffice it to say, Netflix isn’t giving up without a fight.

We’ll bring you more on this story and when further details emerge. Sit tight.