Netflix reveals full cast for Jordan Peele’s stop-motion horror ‘Wendell & Wild’

Jordan Peele is one busy guy. Fresh off producing last year’s Candyman remake and on top of helming his next directorial effort, Nope, the Get Out filmmaker is set to collaborate with legendary animation director Henry Selick on a new family-friendly horror for Netflix. Ahead of the movie’s release this Halloween season, Netflix today revealed the full cast for Wendell & Wild, as led by Peele and his frequent creative partner Keegan-Michael Key.

The first-look promo, which you can check out via the tweet below, confirms that Peele and Key will be voicing the titular Wendel and Wild, a duo of scheming demon brothers who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) — a tough-nosed teen with guilt issues — to summon them into the Land of the Living. The terrific cast also includes Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung-Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (Resident Evil), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), and Mission: Impossible‘s Ving Rhames.

This one looks to be a must-watch for horror film fans of all ages thanks to the involvement of both Peele and Selick, who’s directed two of the best scary kids’ movies ever made in 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and 2009’s Coraline. As well as bringing the kooky animated effort to (after)life, Selick also penned the script with Peele. Just going by the visuals alone, Wendell & Wild promises to be a perfect blend of the two filmmakers’ sensibilities.

Netflix is hyping up the flick as a “a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other” as well as “an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.” Sounds like you’d be wild to miss Wendell & Wild when its summoned to streaming this October. Before then, you can catch Peele’s Nope when it arrives in theaters on July 22.