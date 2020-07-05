Netflix Reveals New Posters For Upcoming Transformers Show

The live-action Transformers franchise might be in the midst of being rebooted after Michael Bay’s time at the helm resulted in box office takings dropping by over a half a billion dollars between Age of Extinction and Last Knight, as well as Bumblebee becoming the lowest-grossing entry in the series yet despite receiving the most critical acclaim by far, but on the small screen the animated adventures of the Autobots and Decepticons continue to be in good health.

There might be multiple projects in the works at studio Paramount with a Bumblebee sequel, an animated prequel from Toy Story 4’s Josh Cooley, a Beast Wars adaptation currently being drafted by Zodiac’s James Vanderbilt and a full-blown reboot of the main timeline all in various stages of development, but Netflix are also throwing their hat into the Transformers ring with their upcoming series War for Cybertron – Siege.

Intended to be the first of a three-season arc that will form an animated trilogy, Siege was originally set to be released last month but like pretty much everything else it ended up being delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and will now hit the streaming service on July 30th. And with the show’s debut getting ever closer, Netflix have released two new War for Cybertron posters, which you can check out below.

The first trailer promised some impressive animation and an aesthetic that looks set to appeal to both longtime Transformers fans and those that were first introduced to the characters through Bay’s cinematic efforts, although it marks one of the rare ventures that doesn’t feature Peter Cullen lending his vocal talents to Autobot leader Optimus Prime.

Netflix’s animated content has taken great strides recently, and with such a recognizable property at their disposal, Transformers: War for Cybertron – Siege possesses all the tools to become another successful addition to their in-house library.