Netflix Reveals Release Dates For 41 Movies Still To Come In 2021

Netflix has announced its full lineup of original movies that are still to come over the last four months of 2021. This has been a humungous year for the streaming giant. At a time when the world has been increasingly turning to streaming for entertainment, Netflix really upped its game, dropping more major original films than ever. And they’re not slowing down yet. A total of 41 films are set to arrive from September to December, with Netflix finally having confirmed their release dates.

September brings action thriller Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, on the 10th. Spooky family movie Nightbooks, featuring Krysten Ritter, drops on the 15th. Moving into October, the month kicks off with Jake Gyllenhaal crime thriller The Guilty on the 1st, with slasher flick There’s Someone Inside Your House on the 6th. The 29th delivers Army of the Dead prequel film Army of Thieves.

November is stacked full with even more notable releases. Action comedy Red Notice, starring the winning trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, is one the internet has been awaiting for ages and now we know it’s coming on November 12th. Andrew Garfield vehicle and awards-hopeful tick… tick… BOOM! follows on the 19th.

In keeping with the holidays, December then treats subscribers to a ton of presents. There’s Benedict Cumberbatch drama The Power of the Dog on the 1st, Adam McKay’s star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, on Christmas Day, and Olivia Colman flick The Lost Daughter on New Year’s Eve.

Several of the films have yet to be given specific dates, although Netflix has confirmed which months they will release in. As always, the schedules could be altered nearer the time. Here’s the full list of every movie that’s on its way to Netflix over the rest of 2021.

SEPTEMBER

AFTERLIFE OF THE PARTY ⬥ On Netflix 9/2

WORTH ⬥ On Netflix 9/3

BLOOD BROTHERS: MALCOLM X & MUHAMMAD ALI ⬥ On Netflix 9/9

KATE ⬥ In select theaters and on Netflix 9/10

NIGHTBOOKS ⬥ On Netflix 9/15

SCHUMACHER ⬥ On Netflix 9/15

INTRUSION ⬥ On Netflix 9/22

THE STARLING ⬥ In select theaters 9/17 ⬥ On Netflix 9/24

MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION ⬥ On Netflix 9/24

SOUNDS LIKE LOVE ⬥ On Netflix 9/29

NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE ⬥ On Netflix 9/29

OCTOBER

THE GUILTY⬥ In select theaters 9/24 ⬥ On Netflix 10/1

DIANA: THE MUSICAL ⬥ On Netflix 10/1

THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE ⬥ On Netflix 10/6

FOUND ⬥ On Netflix 10/20

NIGHT TEETH ⬥ On Netflix 10/20

STUCK TOGETHER On Netflix 10/20

ARMY OF THIEVES ⬥ On Netflix 10/29

HYPNOTIC ⬥ On Netflix this October

FEVER DREAM ⬥ In select theaters and on Netflix this October

NOVEMBER

THE HARDER THEY FALL ⬥ In select theaters 10/22 ⬥ On Netflix 11/3

LOVE HARD ⬥ On Netflix 11/5

PASSING ⬥ In select theaters 10/27 ⬥ On Netflix 11/10

RED NOTICE ⬥ On Netflix 11/12

tick, tick…BOOM! ⬥ In select theaters 11/12 ⬥ On Netflix 11/19

BRUISED ⬥ In select theaters 11/17 ⬥ On Netflix 11/24

ROBIN ROBIN ⬥ On Netflix 11/24

14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE ⬥ On Netflix 11/29

7 PRISONERS ⬥ In select theaters and on Netflix this November

A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS ⬥ On Netflix this November

A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS ⬥ On Netflix this November

THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3 ⬥ On Netflix this November

DECEMBER

THE POWER OF THE DOG ⬥ In select theaters 11/17* ⬥ On Netflix 12/1

SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE FLIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS ⬥ On Netflix 12/3

THE UNFORGIVABLE ⬥ In select theaters 11/24 ⬥ On Netflix 12/10

THE HAND OF GOD ⬥ In select theaters 12/3** ⬥ On Netflix 12/15

DON’T LOOK UP ⬥ In select theaters 12/10 ⬥ On Netflix 12/24

THE LOST DAUGHTER ⬥ In select theaters 12/17 ⬥ On Netflix 12/31

BACK TO THE OUTBACK⬥ On Netflix this December

MIXTAPE ⬥ On Netflix this December

SINGLE ALL THE WAY ⬥ On Netflix this December

*in select theaters 11/11 in Australia and New Zealand

**in select theaters 11/24 in Italy

What are you most looking forward to out of these upcoming Netflix movies? Let us know in the comments.