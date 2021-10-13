Netflix Teasing Announcement Of Major David Fincher Project

David Fincher‘s four-year development deal with Netflix has barely even started, but the acclaimed filmmaker is already diving headfirst into his next project. Tilda Swinton recently confirmed that she was poised to join Michael Fassbender in graphic novel adaptation The Killer, which Fincher has been hoping to bring to the big screen since 2007.

Even before he put pen to paper and committed himself exclusively to the streaming service, The Social Network director and Netflix were on great terms. He’s either written, directed or executive produced acclaimed TV shows House of Cards and Mindhunter, animated anthology Love, Death and Robots and awards season favorite Mank, so there’s clearly been a strong working relationship in place for a while.

The platform has now teased a major announcement regarding Fincher’s upcoming slate that’s coming later today, but naturally, the NetflixFilm Twitter account was all about teases as opposed to specifics.

Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher… 👀 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 12, 2021

While many fans instantly jumped to the conclusion of Mindhunter Season 3, it’s the feature film page that made the post, so that seems unlikely. It may be as simple as a start date or full cast for The Killer, or it could be something else entirely, but at least we’ll know for sure in just a few hours.