Netflix Users Are Loving Kevin Hart’s New Movie

Bringing a movie to life is a difficult process, even for something that seems relatively straightforward by the standards of the industry, like Kevin Hart‘s new Netflix dramatic comedy Fatherhood. Based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin, which details the heartbreaking story of how the author became a single father when his wife passed away just 27 hours after giving birth to their daughter, the project had been in development for six years before finally arriving this past Friday.

Channing Tatum was originally set to star in and produce Fatherhood, but Hart replaced him in early 2019, with the comedian also getting involved in the creative side through his HartBeat banner, while Barack and Michelle Obama became part of the process via their Higher Ground company’s exclusive development deal with the streamer.

Given Hart’s star power, it was always going to be the case that Fatherhood would play well with Netflix subscribers, and it nabbed the top spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours after debuting. Audiences have clearly been enjoying the movie, too, as you can see from the reactions below.

Kev you made me cry so dang early in the movie thanks for the Fatherhood. — Cme Onhere (@OnhereCme) June 20, 2021

Fatherhood on Netflix. 10/10.

My throat and eyes got real real real irritated is all imma say. — Johnny Dane 🌹 (@Rico_Suaveeee) June 20, 2021

“fatherhood” on netflix is a good ass movie — $ 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐢𝐢 $ (@lifewithdestini) June 20, 2021

10/10 recommended Fatherhood on Netflix — Jaaam (@jamiemartzzz) June 20, 2021

Watched Fatherhood on Netflix last night, I enjoyed it, wasn’t what I was expecting — Lucas Radebe (@MrTund) June 20, 2021

Me watching Fatherhood on Netflix pic.twitter.com/WyHXCXavUN — ER (@EzzaniJenny) June 20, 2021

Fatherhood on Netflix had me tearing up like a baby 😩 — ShaCrystal Alexander (@Pure_Love_101) June 20, 2021

Fatherhood on Netflix got me crying . — July10th (@Inraquelwetrust) June 20, 2021

Fatherhood on Netflix w/ Kevin Hart got me ctfu 😭😭 — legal drug dealer (@ataurusworld) June 20, 2021

New @KevinHart4real jawn on @netflix FATHERHOOD got them feels. Check it out now. The cast is amazing. — theMarkCraig (@markcraig42281) June 20, 2021

Fatherhood on Netflix is so good 🥲❤️ — Her 🖤 (@Hopeforever9) June 20, 2021

The leading man reins in his boisterous screen persona to deliver a complex and moving turn, one that’ll no doubt surprise many of his detractors and critics, of which there are quite a few by Hart’s own admission. Reviews have been generally mixed, but the performances of the ensemble cast have been an almost unanimous point of praise, and as Fatherhood continues to play well on Netflix, it could open up even more doors for Kevin Hart to tackle serious dramatic fare in the future.