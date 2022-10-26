Netflix’s crown jewel Millie Bobby Brown is ready to take on the world

In terms of success, popularity, and volume of high-profile projects in development, it’s hardly a stretch of the imagination to call Millie Bobby Brown the jewel in Netflix’s crown of exclusive in-house content.

At just 18 years of age, the actor and producer has already become a global superstar through the success of Stranger Things, while she spearheaded the development of Enola Holmes – which ended up as one of the platform’s most-watched original films of all-time, with the second of what’s destined to be many installments arriving next week.

On top of that, she’s also currently shooting $200 million sci-fi The Electric State with the Russo brothers directing, and we haven’t even gotten around to mentioning fantasy epic Damsel, literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish, crime thriller The Girls I’ve Been, or the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, all of which are heading to Netflix.

Speaking to Netflix Queue, Brown admitted that she’s determined to prove herself on either side of the camera, and she’s feeling increasingly comfortable pulling double duty despite her youth and relative inexperience.

“This isn’t just a label. I had to prove a lot because I am young and I am a girl, and people could think that this is something that has been handed to me. I wanted to prove myself on the first [Enola Holmes]. On the second one, I felt more comfortable because I knew I was capable of it. Young women are dragged down for many different things. If it’s our maturity, if it’s the way we dress, if it’s the things we say, if it’s the choices we make, we will never be enough. It’s for us to find camaraderie and sisterhood in that. And to stand together and say, ‘We are enough.’ We have to stick together, breaking those stereotypes and standards.”

There’s no denying that Brown has a massive career in front of her as both an on-camera talent and prolific producer, and you can guarantee Netflix will be doing everything in its power to ensure that her biggest gigs remain firmly under the streaming service’s roof.