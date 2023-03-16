You can clear that browser history all you want, but Netflix’s algorithm will never forget any subscriber who hits play on its latest docuseries Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, and it would appear that there’s an awful lot of them.

Per FlixPatrol, the 95-minute documentary that explores the highs and lows – as well as the successes and scandals – of the premiere pornographic website on the planet has debuted on the Top 10 in no less than 86 countries around the world since premiering yesterday, and there are no prizes for guessing what convinced a lot of customers to take the plunge.

via Netflix

Very recent history has shown several times over that Netflix’s audience is more than happy to engage in a little onscreen eroticism, but The Pornhub Story is a million miles away from the glossy and sexually-charged thrillers to have regularly been making a splash on the charts over the course of the last several weeks.

Instead, the doc exists somewhere between an expose and an investigation, examining how the website changed the entire porno industry for better or worse. With unlimited audiovisual copulation available anywhere at anytime, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate ended up wallowing in just as much controversy as it did cash.

The ins and outs of how Pornhub operates is an ongoing debate between creators, performers, critics, and even shareholders that shows no signs of abating, but firing up Money Shot may leave you thinking twice when you suddenly find yourself with some free time, an internet connection, and a particular itch that demands to be scratched.