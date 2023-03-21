Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ movie borrowing from the MCU isn’t even enough to convince fans it’ll work without Dave Bautista

Netflix’s Gears of War movie is finally getting somewhere. Several months after announcing a live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise was coming to the streaming giant late last year, Netflix has now revealed that the project has landed itself an esteemed screenwriter with some juicy credits to his name. Scribe Jon Spaihts, notable for penning Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, is officially taking care of the screenplay.

While that’s exciting news, it seems it’s still not enough to take fans’ minds off the other Marvel veteran they desperately want to see board the production. In fact, the promise that the Gear of Wars film is heating up is leaving them even more rabid than ever that Netflix cast the one person who’s born to star in the lead. Yes, it’s Drax the Destroyer himself Dave Bautista, who is far and wide the internet’s favorite pick to play convict-turned-war-hero Marcus Fenix.

The more important question is, when is @DaveBautista being cast in this? pic.twitter.com/9mnVlyLz1q — Ryan (@TheRyRob24) March 21, 2023

The demands are pouring in.

Ok but cast Dave Bautista. — Clay Merritt (@notclaymerritt) March 21, 2023

Now cast @DaveBautista as Marcus Fenix!! — Azhar Khan (@azzman1984) March 21, 2023

Very nice choice now get @DaveBautista as the lead! https://t.co/YgHKNOsxRk — Orion (@I_Am_Orion) March 21, 2023

To be fair, you can see the vision.

There’s no time like the present.

Cast Dave Bautista as Marcus.



Like, right now. https://t.co/pdIGDogNWJ — PenniacGiant (@PenniacGiant) March 21, 2023

There’s even a Change.org petition, because of course there is.

It’s not just the fans at home who want this either, as Bautista himself has made clear many a time that he is willing to fight tooth and claw to land the part of Marcus. Just recently, the Glass Onion star plead his case to Netflix and promised he’d clear his schedule if they offered him the gig. As of late February, however, he had not been formally approached.

Seeing as his other dream job, playing Bane in the DC universe, definitely isn’t happening, despite his old pal James Gunn being in command, Dave Bautista — and his many ardent fans — probably need this win. You know what you need to do, Netflix.