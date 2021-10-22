Netflix’s Hot New Vampire Horror Film Is Topping Its Charts

A new film is dominating the charts on Netflix today, perhaps pointing to audience’s thirst for seeing Megan Fox in horror roles, of which Night Teeth is one of two such films on the streaming platform.

Though the film has gotten a lackluster response from critics, including in our own review, the movie is apparently snagging the top spot on the streaming platform globally, according to FlixPatrol. In the U.S., the film landed first for Netflix’s films on Oct. 21 and remains dominant today.

The film is about a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur, played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. However, he must fight to stay alive when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions and their dangerous, shadowy underworld.

The film co-stars Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raul Castillo and Megan Fox, among others.

In our review of the film, we acknowledged that Night Teeth has a relatively unique spin on vampire lore with stylish visuals and effects, but falls short in its execution, resulting in a forgettable action thriller.

While Fry’s Coe and Ryan’s Blair find the initial vampires college student Benny picks up, Fox makes an appearance as a vampire in only a single expositional scene.

The much more critically acclaimed Megan Fox thriller Til Death is also available on Netflix right now and it features a commanding and prominently featured performance by the actress, who plays the protagonist. Sadly, there are no vampires in that film, but it does feature an intense, grounded story in a wintry setting.

If you’re still curious to check out Night Teeth, however, it’s available right now on Netflix.