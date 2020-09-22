Netflix’s Legend Of Zelda Movie Will Reportedly Adapt Twilight Princess And Breath Of The Wild

Netflix’s love affair with video game adaptations shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Castlevania, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and The Witcher (that last one is based primarily on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, but we’re still counting it) have either already made their way to the streaming service or soon will, as too, it seems, will Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series. For some time now, we’ve been hearing rumors of the Big N’s intention to move forward with various film and TV projects starring characters from its nearly endless parade of iconic creations, with the aforementioned one, in particular, looking likely to be a live-action movie.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck is returning for The Flash and a Witcher prequel is in development – Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland is being eyed to play the lead role of Link, though it’s unclear whether the actor has actually been approached to portray the Triforce of Courage’s wielder. It’s also unknown if he’d even have time to tackle the part.

While we await further developments on that front, new information provided to us by the same sources suggests that those involved with the production are seeking to use two specific games in the series – Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild – as a plot foundation. As any fan will undoubtedly know, of course, the latter title has yet to be officially placed on the convoluted Zelda timeline, with previous comments from the creators implying that the most recent installment exists in its own continuity.

With that being said, multiple references to Twilight Princess exist in Breath of the Wild‘s version of Hyrule, so while the pairing may seem strange at first glance, there’s certainly a connection between the two that’s worth exploring. And besides, it’s said that the movie will mostly use Twilight Princess as the basis for its story while just mixing in a few elements from Breath of the Wild. So, doesn’t expect a straight adaptation of either game. Rather, something that combines both.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see how things develop here and which route the streaming giant ultimately goes down, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you’d most like to see from a live-action Legend of Zelda in the usual place below!