Tom Holland Reportedly Eyed To Play Link In Netflix’s Legend Of Zelda

There’ve been rumors that Nintendo and Netflix are collaborating on a Legend of Zelda project for some time. The exact form it’ll take has been a bit unclear, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck is returning for The Flash and a Witcher prequel is in development – say that a movie and a TV show are both being discussed and furthermore, Netflix is eyeing Tom Holland to play the lead role of Link.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star seems like a good fit for the character to me and while it’s unclear if he’s been approached about this yet, it’s certainly easy to imagine him as the adventurous, brave and resourceful hero of Hyrule. Given that Link is a silent protagonist in Nintendo’s games, it’d also be easy for him to put his own spin on the character and do something interesting with him.

Perhaps the only question here is which games would the movie and/or TV show take inspiration from? Personally, I’d love to see an anthology set of films that follows the games’ loose chronology of recurring heroes and villains throughout history. Why not start off with everyone’s favorite, The Ocarina of Time, then adapt The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess and finally, the post-apocalyptic beauty of Breath of the Wild? That being said, it’d be a shame not to see them tackle the amazing Majora’s Mask.

In any case, 2021 is the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda and Nintendo apparently have big plans to celebrate. How much do you want to bet that some sort of announcement of either a Netflix show and/or movie is one of the things they have up their sleeves?