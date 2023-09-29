Netflix’s new #1 movie doesn’t have an original bone in its body, but maintains a remarkably coincidental hot streak for the streamer

Based entirely on what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, the easiest and smartest way to secure a status as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix’s global charts is to stick “Love” in the title somewhere, with Love Is in the Air soaring onto the viewership rankings at the very summit.

Per FlixPatrol, the Australian romantic comedy that doesn’t have an original bone in its body has premiered as the top-viewed feature in 28 countries around the world and soared onto the Top 10 in upwards of 50 more, putting an end to a two-week winning streak that’s nothing if not curious.

What did Love Is in the Air dislodge to become anointed as the streaming service’s top dog? Why, that would be romantic comedy Love at First Sight, guaranteeing that for at least 15 consecutive days (and probably more), the number one slot will belong to a star-crossed rom-com with humanity’s most overridingly powerful emotion in the title. Creatives, take note; this is how you make it in the cutthroat world of streaming.

In this instance, Deltra Goodrem plays a pilot for a nonprofit air service, transporting supplies to local island communities. Naturally, Joshua Sasse’s unscrupulous corporate representative arrives on the scene to pore over the books, with the ulterior motive of auditing the company with an eye on shutting it down permanently.

If you’ve seen five minutes of one solitary rom-com in your entire life, then we won’t be handing out prizes to anybody who guesses how things pan out in the end, but based on its impressive arrival, subscribers don’t seem to care in the slightest.