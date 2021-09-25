Netflix’s New Home Invasion Movie Is The Platform’s #1 Movie Today

Netflix‘s latest original movie is already dominating on the platform and is the streaming giant’s most popular title this Friday. This past Wednesday, September 22nd saw the premiere of home invasion-themed thriller Intrusion and two days later it has risen up the charts to take the top spot as the number one most-watched film on the service across the globe, as per the latest stats from FlixPatrol.

Intrusion stars Freida Pinto (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) as Meera Parsons, a woman who moves to a small town with her husband Henry (Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Logan Marshall-Green) but is rattled when she is targeted for a home invasion. Director Adam Salky’s film also features Robert John Burke, Sarah Minnich, and Megan Elisabeth Kelly in its cast.

Unfortunately, despite its instant popularity with subscribers, Intrusion isn’t being met with critical success. On Rotten Tomatoes, its critic’s score stands at just 33% on the back of 12 reviews. Its audience score isn’t much better at 38%. This one isn’t destined to go down as one of Netflix’s biggest ever originals, then, but it’s definitely doing the job of hooking in viewers in the short term.

This weekend is a big one for Netflix as Saturday, September 25th marks its first-ever global fan event titled TUDUM —named after the streamer’s iconic sound effect — which promises to reveal exclusive first looks at a variety of much-anticipated upcoming movies and TV series, including new seasons of Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Cobra Kai and films like Red Notice, The Old Guard sequel and Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle Don’t Look Up.

You can follow the three-hour TUDUM event over on the official Netflix YouTube channel from 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. But, before then, make sure to catch Intrusion on Netflix now if you haven’t done so already.