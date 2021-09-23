Netflix Reveals Full Schedule For This Weekend’s TUDUM Event

As Netflix continues to expand and deliver more movies and TV shows that capture the zeitgeist, subscribers become more desperate than ever to uncover as much as they can about the streamer’s upcoming slate. As a result, the company has leveraged that enthusiasm to create a series of fan events covering most of the film and television bases.

WitcherCon was a celebration of all things related to the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, Geeked Week was a seven-day virtual fan event, and this weekend brings TUDUM, which is set to be Netflix’s biggest self-congratulatory slap on the back yet. A veritable bevy of A-list names will be on hand to tease their upcoming projects, and there’s a lot of them.

Netflix Reveals Schedule For This Weekend's TUDUM Event 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, Season 2 of Bridgerton and The Witcher, the fourth runs of Ozark and Stranger Things, Zack Snyder’s Army of Thieves, and many more will all be present, and you can check out the newly-released schedule above.

There are going to be interviews, question and answer sessions, clips, major reveals and so much more, making it a must-see event for Netflix subscribers everywhere. A ton of big news is poised to drop coming out of TUDUM, and it’ll only serve to have audiences champing at the bit to get the platform’s latest and biggest hits as soon as possible.