Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is #1 On The Platform Worldwide

With spooky season upon us, we’ve been truly blessed with just how many impressive horror properties Netflix has been releasing on their platform. Everything from the mega-hit Squid Game to great new films like Night Teeth, there is something for everyone needing a big scare on the platform.

Right now however, it looks like Netflix’s latest release, Hypnotic, might just top them all. According to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s currently the most popular movie on the entire platform worldwide which is quite impressive considering all the other horror options — and just plain other options — available to tune into.

“A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist but, after a handful of intense sessions, discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.” Synopsis from Netflix

Don’t believe the stats? Plenty of Twitter users have also been heaping praise on the film, with many recommending it as a must-watch choice for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

I don't care what genre of movie you're into but if you see this and you can, please each "Hypnotic" on Netflix.

This guy, finds your phobia and when he can't control you, he uses it to kill you. — J Ptah Nkurunziza (@NkurunzizaPete3) October 27, 2021

The execution of #hypnoticnetflix is so good omg great pacing. An excellent cinematography and characters that show not tell. The acting was excellent and hit all the right beats just- A++



And besides the odd flanaverse flashbacks, Jennifer is her own person. GJ!💜 pic.twitter.com/QOA4OyUN1p — Watcher 👁️☂️💜 (@Watcher0033) October 27, 2021

While the movie currently only sports a 40% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, there has to be something behind the extreme popularity of Hypnotic on the platform. If you want to check it out for yourself, it’s streaming exclusively on Netflix now.