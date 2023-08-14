Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids’ reboot and ‘Chicken Run’ sequel better be cinematic masterpieces after Zachary Levi blasts Hollywood’s ‘garbage’ movies

Continuing his crusade to transform himself into one of the most unlikable personalities in Hollywood, Zachary Levi decided that coming right off the back of massive box office bomb and critically-thrashed sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods would be the best time to blast the whole of Hollywood.

Of course, this came shortly after he denigrated the ongoing strikes and then quickly walked back his comments to claim that he was misquoted, never mind the repeated social media likes and follows that have painted him as being the person the internet widely believes Chris Pratt to be.

Image via Aardman Animation/Netflix

Based on his confidence in calling so much of the industry’s highest-profile output as “garbage,” what majestic project does Levi have coming down the pipeline next? Obviously, it’s a reboot of the Spy Kids franchise that will stream exclusively on Netflix, with Robert Rodriguez’s Armageddon landing towards the end of the next month.

He’s also got Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget coming in December, where he ironically replaces Mel Gibson to continue the recurring theme of a hugely divisive name voicing Rocky the Rooster. The latter is worth being confident for based on Aardman’s track record, but another Spy Kids? It’s not what the world wanted, needed, or asked for, so the chances of Levi becoming that which he despises and leading a pile of garbage is dangerously high.

Then again, maybe it really will turn out to be an all-time classic and one of the best features of the year, but it’s probably best not to hold your breath on that front.