Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. The Marvel movie had a turbulent timeline during production due to the death of star Chadwick Boseman, on-set injuries, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new project will take fans behind the scenes of this journey.

Marvel announced Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast on their site today. The series will run for six episodes, is produced by Proximity Media, and will feature director Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, and Ta-Nehisi Coates will host. The first episode is out Thursday, the rest will be available weekly in January and producer Paola Mardo adds what their audience will experience will live up to the heart and feelings put into the film by Coogler and cast and crew after Chadwick Boseman’s death.

“Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity’s Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself. With our premiere episode, we’ve accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney.”

Other guests include Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, composer Ludwig Göransson, and Nate Moore. Episodes will have a narrative aspect to them and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film will be out for audiences to see Nov. 11. It is the final project for the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features much of the initial cast from the first film in the series. The film has received positive initial buzz from most critics, features the return of an iconic musician on its soundtrack, and will introduce Namor, According to Coogler, will be cathartic, unusual, and fun for folks all at the same time. Doctor Doom was also rumored for the project at one point, but producers have shut down the idea he was ever considered.