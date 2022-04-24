New ‘Doctor Strange’ TV spot has left MCU fans feeling spooked

A new 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV spot has been captured out in the wild, and it's got distinctly spooky vibes.

Given the unyieldingly PG-13 nature of the franchise, at least until Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds finally call action on Deadpool 3, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is highly unlikely to make a detour into unabashed horror territory. That being said, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is comfortably going to be the closest the long-running superhero series has come yet.

Despite only securing the gig when Scott Derrickson dropped out, Sam Raimi is about as perfect a candidate as the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing could have hoped to find. Not only did he make his name in the realms of acclaimed horror through The Evil Dead, but his Spider-Man trilogy more than proved that he knows his way around a comic book adaptation, too.

The marketing campaign for Multiverse of Madness is entering the final stretch, with a new TV spot showcasing the spookiest footage yet. While it hasn’t been made available online in its entirety as of yet, fans are still feeling chills from the ominous clip.

New #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness TV spot being shown on air! pic.twitter.com/KKym8D5Jb8 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 21, 2022

Dig through the replies and you’ll see folks combing through even the grainiest frames to try and deduce any sort of information, which is exactly the sort of guessing game Kevin Feige loves audiences to play. Unless of course he’s collaborating with Sony, in which case spoilers are made widely available months ahead of time.

So far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remains almost completely under wraps, with the mystery just one of the many reasons theaters around the world will be packed to bursting point on May 6.