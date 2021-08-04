New Flash Set Pic Offers Best Look Yet At Ben Affleck’s Batman Stunt Double

Ezra Miller’s The Flash solo movie has been in development for years but is now finally off the ground. But, in a slightly cruel twist for the Scarlet Speedster, it seems all anyone can talk about is Batman. This multiversal adventure will see Michael Keaton reprise his Burtonverse Batman (along with that iconic art deco Batmobile), with Ben Affleck returning to the role for the first time since Justice League.

With the shoot now underway we’ve seen a lot of pictures from the set, showcasing not only Keaton and Miller, but also Central City, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Now we have an excellent look at the double for Affleck’s Batman, who appears to be preparing for a motorcycle stunt.

A new image of #Batman's double on the set of #TheFlash has released and it's our best look yet! pic.twitter.com/a1GRwgmmyU — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) July 30, 2021

The overall aesthetic is clearly a continuation of Zack Snyder’s take on the character. The goggled cowl is almost an exact replica of what Batman wore in the finale of Justice League, with the armored suit carrying on the inspirations from Rocksteady’s Arkham series. That Batcycle looks incredibly cool as well, fitting in well with the Snyder Batmobile, Batwing, and ‘Flying Fox’ troop carrier.

It’s still unknown exactly what role Affleck’s Batman will play in the movie. One theory making the rounds is that this won’t be the reformed character we saw in Justice League, but an alternative universe version that continued down the dark path seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As such, Affleck could be something of an antagonist that Keaton’s Batman and Miller’s Flash may have to talk down.

But however it pans out I’m craving the inevitable scene where the two Batmen square off against one another and comment on their different styles.

The Flash is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. Let’s hope we get some more awesome shots like this as production continues.