New ‘Ghostbusters’ videogame in the works, according to Ernie Hudson

Ghostbusters fans, it may soon be time to break out the proton pack once again. That’s due to recent news from actor Ernie Hudson, who plays Winston Zeddemore in the franchise, that a brand new video game built around the movie franchise is now in the works.

Hudson dropped the news during a CelebFanFest Film Festival Q&A panel that took place this past weekend in San Antonio, Texas. The video of the panel, which included the game announcement, was uploaded to YouTube by the channel Countdown City Geeks.

“We’re doing another videogame,” Hudson said in the clip, which you can watch right here. “They’re scheduling it now to do the recording.”

While he said he isn’t sure about the full roster of actors slated to lend their voice-acting talents to the game, he did confirm that he’ll be part of it, as will “Danny” (aka Dan Aykroyd). As for his friend “Billy,” AKA Bill Murray, he said he isn’t sure he will be joining them.

Hudson went on to say the company behind the game has even been sending him prototypes of his character in the game to make sure they’re getting his image right.

“They seem to have a hard time, somehow, creating my image. It’s so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody,” Hudson joked. “I don’t know why that’s so hard, really.”

He added that he isn’t sure about a release date for now, but that “definitely, it’s happening.”

When asked by the moderator of the panel whether he knows anything about when the game takes place, or if it’s tied into any movie in particular, Hudson said, “I have no idea.”

“Honestly, with recordings, I just go in … I’m too old to worry about stuff … so I just show up and do what I do. So I have no idea what it’ll be,” he explained. “I’m sure it’ll be good.”

Many fans of the franchise consider the 2009 Ghostbuster: The Videogame, which features voice acting from all the original cast members, including the now-deceased Harold Ramis, to be a sort of unofficial third installment of the movie franchise. It was very well received at the time and co-penned by Ramis and Aykroyd.

This new game will likely be based on the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife.