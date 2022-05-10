Universal Pictures is celebrating one month until dinosaurs roam the Earth with their newest blockbuster franchise film, Jurassic World Dominion.

The movie studio took to Twitter Tuesday to mark the occasion with a special poster of co-star Laura Dern fawning over a rather cute-looking dinosaur.

The film is the third installment of the Jurassic World sub-franchise and the sixth film in the over-arching Jurassic Park franchise.

With a return of director Colin Trevorrow at the helm, as well as a premise that seems built for popcorn-munching fun, it’s hard to imagine the threequel will do much worse than the somewhat critically-maligned second installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

While the 2018 blockbuster sequel brought home the box office receipts, much of the action in the J. A. Bayona-directed film was front-loaded. A good majority of the movie was a kind of haunted house riff, with a dinosaur standing in for Dracula. The follow-up will see the return of Trevorrow, who helmed the well-regarded 2015 film Jurassic World, behind the lens once again.

Rather than taking place in a claustrophobic mansion, the trailers and promotional material so far tease that the third film’s setting is a globe-trotting adventure, with dinosaurs widely wreaking havoc in modern urban areas. The surefire premise, combined with the return of legacy franchise characters — such as Dern’s Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm — gives us a modicum of reassurance that the filmmakers can pull through to give the trilogy a grand finale.

Jurassic World Dominion comes to theaters on June 10.