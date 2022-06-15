Lightyear is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. And now, a new piece of official art gives us a brand new look at Buzz, Sox, Andy, and Woody. This image also shows how Lightyear ties into the wider Toy Story franchise.

The image sees Buzz Lightyear and Sox meeting a young Andy. Andy is gazing up at his hero lovingly while tightly gripping two toys: his Woody doll and the Buzz Lightyear doll he got in the first Toy Story movie. This piece of art shows how the “real” Buzz Lightyear inspired the children within the Toy Story universe, explaining why his action figure counterpart was so popular.

To infinity and beyond…Get a chance to win this exclusive art at The Andy Experience early access screenings tomorrow night! Tickets available now: https://t.co/MAxL09DoU6 pic.twitter.com/EOg2C2ZCaT — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) June 14, 2022

Those who want to get their hands on the poster will have a chance to win it at one of Lightyear‘s early access screenings. These showings, dubbed “The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience”, will let fans see the film in IMAX before it lands in most cinemas.

Fandango describes the event by saying:

The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience allows fans to be some of the first to see Disney and Pixar’s brand new film that presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear. Witness the sci-fi action adventure that sparked the imagination of Toy Story’s Andy and set in motion a love for the heroic Space Ranger.

Lightyear lands in most cinemas on June 17, 2022. Disney and Pixar describe the film by saying:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, James Brolin as Zurg, Peter Sohn as Sox, and Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne.