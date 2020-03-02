Christopher Landon Confirmed To Be Developing New Paranormal Activity Movie

The next Paranormal Activity movie is officially on the cards.

Blumhouse chief and all-around horror powerhouse Jason Blum confirmed as much on The Evolution of Horror podcast (h/t Bloody Disgusting), noting that series stalwart Christopher Landon will be developing the next installment. Before creating a cult gem in Happy Death Day (not to mention its thrilling sequel), Landon penned a total of four Paranormal Activity movies, culminating in The Marked Ones, which he also directed.

While a little rough around the edges, The Marked Ones proved to be the platform on which Landon launched his filmmaking career, going on to helm Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and the aforementioned Happy Death Day movies. Fast forward to 2020, and he’s seemingly on the verge of circling back to the realm of found-footage horror, with Blum telling The Evolution of Horror podcast that Chris Landon is indeed coming on board for Paranormal Activity 7.

“We are doing a new Paranormal Activity, we have Chris Landon…he’s coming up with Paranormal Activity 7,” he said.

The question, really, is whether Blumhouse angles this to be a direct sequel to The Ghost Dimension – widely believed to be the final entry into this cult horror franchise back in 2015 – or some form of quasi-reboot. Alas, Blum didn’t disclose anything official.

In fact, in a previous interview with Bloody Disgusting, the über-producer admitted that he wasn’t sure whether the so-far untitled Paranormal Activity 7 will release as a found-footage flick.

The answer is, I don’t know. I guess we’re about to find out, but I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s something that we’re talking about, but I don’t know what it’s going to wind up being.

Those finer details will naturally be ironed out once Paranormal Activity 7 begins to gain some momentum. But at least for now, horror fans can feel reassured by the knowledge that Christopher Landon has agreed to be the driving force for the upcoming continuation.