New poster for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ features a floating horse

Filmmaker Jordan Peele is certainly no stranger when it comes to disguised tidbits within his stimulating projects — and a new cryptic poster for Nope is following a similar path.

The aforementioned poster, shared on Twitter, depicts a horse bathed in the night sky as various objects are seen flying around the animal. Since the intriguing trailer aired during the Super Bowl, fans have heavily speculated the synopsis for the upcoming film, including the assumption that the movie’s interesting title is an acronym for ‘Not Of Planet Earth’ and will be focused on extraterrestrial life in a small town.

It’s certainly evident in the picture that an unseen force holds the ability to lift an entire horse. Additionally, child-like stuffed animals that resemble aliens are floating in the air with the rest of the scattered items. It’ll be interesting to see how these events all blend together, but with Peele at the helm, it surely will be an experience to remember.

Nope is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and will feature an anticipated leading trio, including Daniel Kaluuya — who worked with Peele on Get Out — The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, and Scream’s Keke Palmer. While the film’s critical details related to the plot are being purposely kept under wraps, fans can expect the typical thought-provoking style that Peele encompasses in his work.

Nope arrives exclusively in theaters on July 22.