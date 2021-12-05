New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ image reveals first look at Willem Dafoe

Fans have been constantly roasting Sony for the supposed lack of effort that’s gone into the Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing campaign, with the studio constantly reusing assets in the multitude of posters, while one eagle-eyed social media user even noticed that a stock image of New York City had simply been turned upside down to act as the basis for a one-sheet.

Prime among the complaints was the teeny tiny image of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin being repeatedly placed at the very back of the promo materials, denying fans a proper look at the returning villain. Even the second full-length trailer held off on giving away much more than a couple of action shots, but the first real look at the actor’s visage has been revealed at last.

As you can see below, it’s very much a case of Willem Dafoe doing Willem Dafoe things with his face, and there’s every chance it’ll become a meme by the time you’ve finished reading this article.

The veteran star teased that Norman Osborn and his armored alter ego have some tricks up their sleeve when it comes to dealing with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and without a doubt one of his tried-and-trusted tactics will be chewing on every piece of scenery within reach.