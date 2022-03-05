New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stills showcase the three Spideys

Three new Spider-Man: No Way Home stills have been revealed, showcasing the three Spideys in all their glory, with the Marvel threequel set to arrive on digital later this month. The hype is coming back around again for what turned out to be the biggest movie of 2021 and a big reason for its phenomenal success was the cross-generational appeal of seeing Tom Holland’s webhead teaming up with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions, in the MCU’s first multiversal event.

So ahead of the film’s home release, the marketing is leaning heavily on everyone’s love of the best superhero crossover since Avengers: Endgame. A trio of promo photos has just been shared on social media. “We heard you wanted pictures of Spider-Man?!?” wrote the official Spider-Man Twitter account, playing on the classic J. Jonah Jameson line. “[Spider-Man: No Way Home] comes home on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!”

The first image depicts Holland’s wallcrawler in his black and gold mystic suit. The second is a close-up on Maguire’s OG Spidey. The third then captures the moment when Holland’s Spidey looks in horror as his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) is thrown from the Statue of Liberty, with Garfield’s version of the hero watching to the side. In that iconic moment, it was Garfield’s Peter who jumped down and saved her, helping heal his guilt over Gwen Stacy’s death in the process.

Whether we’ll ever see Maguire and Garfield again in the MCU is the big question Spidey fans have right now, although it’s easy to imagine that Sony is cooking another Spider-Verse event up behind the scenes. For now, make sure to grab Spider-Man: No Way Home when it emerges on digital this month and then on physical media in April.