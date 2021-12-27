We’re getting a fresh new piece of promotional art for the upcoming The Batman hot off the heels of a new trailer for the film.

Similar to the new trailer, the image prominently features a cool Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, as well as the Caped Crusader himself, played by Robert Pattinson, in a split image of red contrasting sharply with blue. Check out the image for yourself, shared by the official The Batman Twitter account (and serving as the cover of this month’s issue of Empire Magazine), down below.

Justice with a vengeance. Check out the new split cover art for The Batman featuring Batman and Catwoman as debuted as part of the collector's edition of @EmpireMagazine – on newsstands now. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/BHEaCgwttU — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

In the trailer that also released Monday, audiences were treated to the Bat and the Cat teaming up to fight the Riddler, portrayed in the film by Paul Dano as a technology-inclined terrorist and serial killer in Gotham city with an apparent axe to grind against the Wayne family, in particular, and a penchant for puzzles.

There are quite a few comic book characters coming to life in the upcoming reboot. Not only do we have Batman, Catwoman, and Riddler to contend with, but Colin Farrell’s Penguin as well. That may sound like a lot of characters to juggle in just one movie, but we’re still pretty optimistic the film may just pull it off, as co-writer and director Matt Reeves has previously helmed the last two installments of the highly regarded new Planet of the Apes trilogy of films.

What’s more, The Batman will eschew the usual origin story trappings, instead taking place in the character’s sophomore year of crime-fighting. That should free up the narrative a bit to hopefully let all these characters have the adequate breathing room they need.

The Batman comes to theaters on March 4, 2022.