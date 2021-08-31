The sequel to 2018’s Venom has had a rocky road to release, but it’s now finally on the way. After it was originally supposed to hit last fall – and then pushed back again by an additional month – Venom: Let There Be Carnage is 100% locked in to enter theaters this October. That being the case, expect Sony’s marketing department to really crank things up over the next few weeks. Case in point, a new poster has landed online which teases the battle of the symbiotes that’s just around the corner.

The artwork for this poster actually already leaked online yesterday, but now it’s official. Flanked by the black and red symbiotes, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock features front and center, with his two new nemeses – Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris) situated below. Then there’s his ex-fiancée Anne Weying (Michelle Williams) and, last but not least, an additional image of Carnage.

With three separate depictions of the villain on this poster, not to mention his name in the title, it’s clear that Sony knows the main draw for fans with this sequel is the proper introduction of Carnage, following Harrelson’s cameo as the popular comic book foe in the first film’s post-credits scene. See the poster for yourself below:

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans loved the odd-couple dynamic between Eddie and Venom, both performed by Hardy, in the last movie, but one thing that could be agreed upon is that Riot was a weak antagonist. Not by fault of actor Riz Ahmed, of course, but with a crazed, charismatic serial killer like Kasady on the loose this time around, the sequel promises to give Brock a much worthier enemy to tussle with and also treat comic readers to the grand showdown they’ve always dreamed of seeing on the big screen.

As helmed by Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Ruben Fleischer in the director’s chair, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is on course to blast into cinemas on October 15th.