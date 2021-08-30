New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Leaks Online

There have been rumors that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was facing a last-minute delay after the poor box office performance of Black Widow and The Suicide Squad. Fortunately, reports are that the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Venom is now locked in for October, come what may.

As such, the promotional campaign is kicking into high gear, with a cool new poster appearing online that doesn’t appear to have been officially released by Sony Pictures yet. It’s a nice piece of art depicting the films’ characters but doesn’t feature any text or release information. This may indicate it has been leaked, so check it out below before it disappears.

Right now, it’s looking like Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to fulfill fans’ dreams of watching two beloved Marvel characters go toe-to-toe. If you’ve just seen Venom and aren’t familiar with Carnage from the comic books, he’s what happens when you combine an all-powerful alien goop monster with a deranged serial killer.

The brain-eating Venom is already an antihero, but Carnage is ranked as one of the most sadistic Marvel villains ever created, serving as an excellent foil for the former. Woody Harrelson is the perfect man for the job, so I can’t wait to see these symbiotes battling in action so fierce that it will potentially earn the film an R-rating.

Conversation online indicates that many still believe we may get a cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. I wouldn’t get your hopes up, as director Andy Serkis has explained that: “Venom is in his own universe and no heroes like Spider-Man have been discovered or are known of in this world… yet.”

Even so, Tom Hardy has confirmed he wants to meet Holland on screen and is trying to make it happen, so perhaps Venom 3 may see the long-awaited crossover finally take place.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 15.