New Report Says Venom: Let There Be Carnage Won’t Be Delayed Again

Another day, another question being asked about the status of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. A great deal has changed since Tom Hardy’s second outing as Eddie Brock was first slapped with an October 2020 release date, to the extent that instead of being the sophomore installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, it’s technically the first in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

The most recent trailer omitted a locked-in debut entirely in favor of the vague “in theaters this fall”, which instantly set alarm bells ringing. Sure enough, shortly afterwards Let There Be Carnage was pushed back three weeks to October 15th, but chatter nonetheless started almost immediately that Sony weren’t done quite yet.

It was only a couple of days ago that scuttlebutt began sweeping across the internet, positing that Let There Be Carnage may end up taking the January 2022 slot currently occupied by Jared Leto’s Morbius, which would in turn lead to another domino effect hitting Sony’s shared mythology, something they’d admittedly be used to by now.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain 1 of 5

However, a new report detailing the incredible success of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped in a brief mention of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and mentioned the possibility of another delay, but it was downplayed by talk that “a studio insider says rumors the film will move further to 2022 are not true”.

That’s far from a confirmation that we can all breathe easy and expect Venom: Let There Be Carnage to arrive on time, because as we’ve seen on plenty of occasions over the last eighteen months, anything can happen between now and October.