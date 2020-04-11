Nick Fury Will Reportedly Recruit A New Hero For The Avengers In Phase 4

Avengers: Endgame may have drawn a definitive line under the Infinity Saga, but by no means does that mean that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be assembling again. Kevin Feige admitted that another team-up movie will be happening at some point in the future, while there’s also been speculation that both the New Avengers and the Young Avengers could be on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming slate of Disney Plus shows are only going to swell the ranks of potential members, too. After all, a leaked casting call has confirmed that She-Hulk will be joining the team eventually, and with the new additions set to debut on the big screen during Phase Four, Avengers HQ looks to be inundated with applications to replace the likes of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker – that Nick Fury is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not only that, but he’ll formally extend an invitation to the title character to join the ranks of the Avengers. And as expected, this will take place in one of the post-credits scenes.

Besides the Eternals, Shang-Chi is the only debuting hero to get a solo movie in Phase Four and there’s no doubt that the seeds for the next Avengers film will start being planted in it. It only seems fitting that Nick Fury would be the guy to get the band back together once again, too.

Also, following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the rest of the studio’s announced release schedule comprises of sequels for established Avengers like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. As such, it makes complete sense from a storyline perspective for the team to be on the lookout for new blood.