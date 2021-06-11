Nick Fury Reportedly Returning For The Marvels

Production on The Marvels is about to get underway at England’s Pinewood Studios, and it’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster making use of the numerous soundstages on offer. Brie Larson’s second headline outing as Carol Danvers will shoot at the same time as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the constant churn of new superhero content rolls on.

So far, almost the entire cast is being kept under wraps with the exception of Larson, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Zawe Ashton as one of what could be a handful of mysterious villains. With cameras set to start rolling imminently, though, we should be finding out very shortly who else is coming along for the ride, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was returned – that one of Carol’s closest confidants will be back.

According to our information, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be stopping by, which makes complete sense from a storytelling perspective. After all, he’s got history with Captain Marvel dating back almost 30 years in the MCU timeline, and having taken himself beyond the stars to oversee SWORD, he’s got a more vested interest in the cosmic side of things than ever before.

Coincidentally, Jackson’s starring role in Disney Plus limited series Secret Invasion is also set to get underway in the United Kingdom later this year, so it would hardly present a logistical nightmare for him to swing by the set of The Marvels, especially when the two projects have widely been expected to directly connect via the involvement of the Skrulls for a long time now.