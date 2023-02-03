Nick Offerman has already revealed the one thing it would take for him to join the MCU, and fans won’t like it

Nick Offerman is definitely having a moment right now, in the wake of his tremendous performance as Bill in the latest, greatest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. Obviously, many TV viewers have already been major fans of the Devs actor for the longest time, thanks to his legendary turn as the one and only Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, a show that famously featured many a star who later ended up in the MCU — from Chris Pratt to Paul Rudd to Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ Aubrey Plaza.

So, especially given his Last of Us career boost, could Offerman be the next veteran of the Pawnee Parks Department to hop over to the Marvel universe? Well, while it might not be overly likely, it is possible, although Offerman has outlined the one thing he would need to happen for him to shake hands with Kevin Feige — and fans might not like it. Back in April 2020, the actor admitted to Men’s Health that he thinks those who make blockbuster movies have “no interest” in casting him.

Similarly, Offerman said those aren’t his favorite kind of projects to work on either. However, he did reveal that he would absolutely make a Marvel film if Taika Waititi wanted to hire him:

“I think there are those big franchises—Marvel or Star Wars or whatever—I think those all hold within them examples of wonderful, great creativity, and also examples of less good material,” he says. “Depending on what they brought to me, and where I was, and what I had available? If Taika Waititi’s name is involved, then I will come running.”

Back in 2020, fans would’ve been all over this dream team-up, but unfortunately Waititi’s reputation among Marvel loyalists isn’t quite what it was in the afterglow of Thor: Ragnarok. These days, many folks are hoping the Jojo Rabbit director doesn’t return to the MCU a third time after Thor: Love and Thunder turned out way more divisive than expected. So, if that is the case, then we might be doomed never see Offerman make his mark on Marvel.

On the upside, maybe the pair could collaborate on Waititi’s Star Wars flick instead?