Nicolas Cage almost didn’t do ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

The surprise hit The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is headed to digital, and ahead of its release the team behind the film has shared some of their initial thoughts about the project.

In a clip shared to the Screen Rant Plus YouTube channel the show’s writer, director, and Nicolas Cage all speak up, with the latter sharing he initially had no interest in the project.

“I was hearing rumblings about it and they just kept coming to me and I said I had no interest in playing myself in a movie its just not something I wanted to do, but then I got a letter. It was the kind of letter that I could tell had genuine enthusiasm in it and it looked like someone that actually had some knowledge about my filmography and then I read the script and realized he was actually taking us on an adventure that was quite exciting.”

Continuing further, director Tom Gormican explained that without Nicholas Cage there would have been no movie — which shouldn’t be too much of a shock given that the star is the focal point of the film.

Elaborating on the letter, the writer for the film Kevin Etten explained that Tom had pitched in a thoughtful way to Cage why they wanted to make the film a reality explaining the movie is “essentially a fan letter” to show their love for his career.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent had a successful theatrical run being praised by both fans and critics alike. Fans can check out the film available on digital on June 7 followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on June 21.