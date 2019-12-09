New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie May Bring Back Old Characters

With horror icon Robert Englund likely returning for the upcoming Nightmare on Elm Street reboot/sequel, we’re now being told by our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray would return in Ghosbusters: Afterlife and that a Scream reboot was in the works, both of which we now know to be true – that other significant characters from the original film could be brought back as well. Just like how the upcoming Halloween sequels are bringing back actors from the first installment of their respective franchise, the series that put Freddy Krueger on the map could do the same thing.

Details are still scarce regarding the project as the Craven estate is still taking pitches for it, but it would certainly be nice to see some cast members reprise their roles from the first movie or even return as different characters. Lest we forget that Johnny Depp made his big screen debut portraying Glen Lentz in the 1984 flick.

Though the young heartthrob was unfortunately killed by Krueger in the original, there’s undoubtedly a way that the filmmakers could bring Depp back in some capacity, as long as the actor’s willing to return to his roots. He did cameo in the sixth installment of the franchise, after all, so it’s not out of the question to think that he’d come back for one more go-round with his old friends.

Heather Langenkemp, Ronee Blakely, Amanda Wyss, Jsu Garcia, Charles Fleischer, Lin Shaye and more could all also be good candidates to be brought back for the new movie. Still, the most important performer reprising his part is, of course, Englund. Despite his advanced age, the 72-year-old is apparently ready to terrify audiences one last time and we can’t wait to see him return to his most iconic role for another round of thrills and chills.

Tell us, though, which cast members from the original Nightmare on Elm Street do you hope to see in the upcoming flick? Sound off in the comments section and let us know your picks.