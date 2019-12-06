Robert Englund Expected To Return For New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie

The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise may have passed into obscurity with the release of the 2010 series reboot that disappointed fans and critics alike, but the original films starring Robert Englund as the notorious dream killer Freddy Krueger are still considered horror classics. So strong is the nostalgia factor for those movies that we’re now hearing a new film is in the works and it’ll bring back all the best parts of the original. Most importantly, Englund himself.

The Halloween series recently underwent a reboot-sequel reimagining of sorts where it ignored all of the sequels in the franchise and posed as a direct follow-up to the first one. Apparently, a similar approach will be taken for the new Nightmare on Elm Street movie, which is now starting to come together.

According to recent reports, the Craven estate is currently in the process of considering pitches for a new story within the Krueger mythology that can be expanded across films and television. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Bill Murray would be returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that a new Scream movie was in the works, both of which have since been confirmed – Englund is “expected” to once again put on the striped shirt, fedora and glove-knives and terrorize a new generation of viewers.

Although the actor’s in his seventies, he’s still very active in the business and has been working steadily for the past few decades, even though none of his other roles have gained the iconic status that Freddy enjoys among horror fans worldwide. Of course, Englund’s often expressed his willingness to play the character again and fans are in widespread agreement that no other actor would be able to bring the same level of menace and off-kilter humor to the role as he has.

Apart from Englund, other significant characters from the original Nightmare on Elm Street are also said to be making a return for the new film. Kind of like how the upcoming Halloween sequels are bringing back some familiar faces from the franchise’s past. It’s unclear as yet who may be showing up, and plot details are still being kept under wraps, but from what we’re told, the producers are definitely expecting Englund to return and as long as he’s involved, fans should have nothing to worry about.