Nightwing Movie Reportedly Part Of The SnyderVerse

The constant creative upheavals and personnel reshuffles that have plagued the DCEU since its very inception have seen a huge number of movies announced, sometimes even with writers and directors attached, only for them to fall into the abyss of development hell.

That list includes, but is not limited to, cancelled Aquaman spinoff The Trench and Ava DuVernay’s New Gods, Booster Gold, Will Smith’s Deadshot spinoff, David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens, the Joker and Harley Quinn outing from Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, Ray Fisher’s solo Cyborg, Green Lantern Corps and Nightwing.

The latter came attached with some exciting talent, setting up The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay to make his live-action directorial debut from a script by Ozark creator Bill Dubuque. However, it didn’t gain much momentum, and McKay eventually helmed Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War instead. While doing press for it, though, he offered the first real Nightwing update we’ve heard in close to three years.

The filmmaker revealed his hopes that he’ll get around to making it, but admitted that the constant indecision on Warner Bros.’ part was a holdup. That may be the case, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Zack Snyder’s Justice League was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that Nightwing will be positioned as part of the SnyderVerse.

Of course, that might sound like wishful thinking given that the studio are determined to slam that particular door shut, but McKay also admitted that he’s open to Nightwing taking place in any pocket of the DCEU’s multiverse as long as it results in the comic book blockbuster finally getting off the ground, and theoretically, it wouldn’t even have to directly connect to Snyder’s output in order to occupy the same narrative space.