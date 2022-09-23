Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros’ trailer

Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing Mario still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a movie.

Up until now all we’ve seen of the movie is a poster listing the cast, but on October 4 Nintendo and Illumination will unveil the first teaser trailer at the New York Comic-Con. There’s a lot riding on this reveal, Pratt took to Twitter to assure it’s going to be “very special”, and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has been a regular fixture on Nintendo Directs to hype it up.

But many Mario fans still think there’s disaster on the horizon for the Mushroom Kingdom:

what ring of dante's inferno is this ? — Aniki AkA 睾丸食いしん坊 (@AnikiOW) September 22, 2022

Some can’t believe this is actually happening:

Is this the Mario we can expect?

The 👃😁🤭😂 — Chill Buena (@chillseeboo1327) September 23, 2022

The outlook is apocalyptic:

Even some fans of the 1993 movie have crawled out of the woodwork:

to be fair, this incarnation of Luigi will at least have a mustache — Den Den (@turning2stone) September 23, 2022

But this may end up with the same viral hype as Minions: The Rise of Gru:

How I’m pulling up to the Mario movie premiere pic.twitter.com/PXhG4fv1AW — Jackson (@RebornShadows) September 22, 2022

This seems to summarize what’s going on best:

Mario movie teaser news has me like pic.twitter.com/fec5XRXUa2 — Odyssey_Cappy (@OdysseyCappy) September 22, 2022

Right now we’re steeling ourselves for the moment Chris Pratt’s voice first comes out of Mario’s mouth, which will be a jarring moment no matter how they prepare us for it. Perhaps we can take solace that Nintendo is adamant they won’t repeat the mistakes of the past, Miyamoto’s involvement from the beginning, and that Nintendo’s plans for a Mario movie universe are riding on this first film being a hit.

Fingers crossed until October 6.