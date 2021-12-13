No, Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t going anywhere

Benedict Cumberbatch has been a major boon to the Marvel franchise as Doctor Strange, but how much longer will he remain?

In a new interview with USA Today, Cumberbatch was asked how much longer he’ll be appearing as the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Englishman, however, said he’s not planning on leaving anytime soon.

“So long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?” Cumberbatch told USA Today, giving fans and Marvel plenty of reassurance.

Image: Marvel

The Oscar-winning actor has been a huge buff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he debuted in 2016’s Doctor Strange. Believed to be a major part of the future of the franchise, it’s very good news to know the actor isn’t planning on leaving anytime soon.

Strange’s appeal to the franchise is apparent. The Master of the Mystic Arts and his mentor Wong (played by Benedict Wong) appearing in six Marvel films between them as of No Way Home. Cumberbatch also voiced his character in Marvel’s What If…?, appearing alongside returning cast members Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams in the series’ Doctor Strange-themed episode.

Amidst the hype for No Way Home this week, Benedict Cumberbatch is currently filming reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Due out on May 8, 2022, The Multiverse of Madness will be Strange’s second solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cast member Elizabeth Olsen has teased that director Sam Raimi’s trademark camera styles will return for the film, which can only be seen as a plus.