‘No Way Home’ fans are already hyped for Spider-Monday

As you’ll no doubt be aware, tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home go on sale tomorrow in an event that’s been dubbed Spider-Monday, and it’s already causing widespread hysteria on the internet.

It’s hard to remember any other occasion when something as trivial as the opportunity to purchase a theater ticket has generated so much fervor, but then again, No Way Home has been riding a wave of unstoppable momentum ever since it was first confirmed to be a multiversal adventure.

Some folks are hedging their bets on a surprise or two being revealed by Sony and Marvel Studios tomorrow, and while that’s hardly a guarantee, even the prospect of confirming their attendance on opening night has been enough to cause a firestorm on Twitter, as you can see from the reactions below.

Cyber-Monday ❌

Electro-Monday ❌

Spider-Monday ✅



It’s almost time to get your tickets for #SpiderManNoWayHome! Set those alarms for TOMORROW, November 29! pic.twitter.com/EFy15azhYC — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 28, 2021

Spider-Monday can't get here soon enough! — G-0 (@GioDelNope) November 28, 2021

Imagine Tobey, Andrew and Tom saying "Spider-Monday" together! — S A B B I R (@sabbir_sword) November 28, 2021

First thing tomorrow, I’m booking my tickets! And yeah, Spider-Monday really sounds good! 👍 — Jack Ancill (@JayAncill99) November 28, 2021

lets go #SpiderMonday tomorrow i better get a ticket! haven’t been this happy in a minute man — este (@este6_noble) November 28, 2021

So close to November 29th…Spider-Monday! — The Green Gobby 🎃🎄 (@TheGreenGobby) November 28, 2021

Fandango is teasing a #SpiderManNoWayHome Surprise coming tomorrow saying "We'll have something cool to share every single day, beginning on Monday w/ our friend from Queens. Maybe he'll bring other friends too.." 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/aKcycIqKCZ — Spider-Man: NWH News & Leaks (@NwhSpider14) November 28, 2021

Recent reports have indicated that press screenings for Spider-Man: No Way Home will begin next week, and looking at what happened with Eternals’ post-credits surprise, there’s probably going to be an NDA requirement for all those in attendance.

Of course, that isn’t going to stop the leaks, but maybe we’ll get another little appetizer tomorrow ahead of the full meal on December 17, when you can bet every shred of plot information will be posted online for everyone to see.