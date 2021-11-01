Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery To Return For The Boondock Saints III

For many movie fans, Troy Duffy’s The Boondock Saints is the little cult film from 1999 that could, overcoming a troubled production and stunted theatrical rollout to eventually find an audience in the video market. It has since become a fan-favorite vigilante thriller that arguably helped co-star Norman Reedus hone his bad-boy persona and spawned a sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day in 2009

We’re now getting the news that writer-director Duffy, Reedus, and co-star Sean Patrick Flanery are set to return for a third installment: The Boondock Saints III, according to Deadline. Flanery is also co-writing the script, with input from Reedus, as well.

The original film focused on twin Irish brothers Conner MacManus (Flanery) and Murphy (Reedus) who become vigilantes after they kill two Russian mobsters in self-defense. After the incident, they have a realization to get rid of all the organized crime in Boston. FBI agent Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe) can’t help but admire the pair from afar, even as he is tracking their every move.

The development is no doubt a great piece of news for franchise fans, of whom Duff said he encounters daily asking about a next installment.

“The fans have loved these characters for 20 years,” Duffy said.

The director when on to say that both Reedus and Flanery have been instrumental in being “a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise.”

Filming for The Boondock Saints III is set to begin filming next May when Flannery has completed his work on The Boys and Reedus is freed up from The Walking Dead.