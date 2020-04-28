Now You See Me 3 Officially Moving Forward, New Writer Attached

Lionsgate is revving up the engine on Now You See Me 3, and they’re hoping to reunite the Four Horsemen for more thrills and mind-bending illusions, with the studio announcing this week that at long last, the project has seen some forward momentum.

According to Collider, American Hustle scribe Eric Warren Singer has been hired to pen the script, promising a “fresh take” on the franchise that’ll bring back the key cast members from the last two films while also introducing some new characters into the mix.

Speaking about Singer’s involvement in a statement released earlier today, here’s what the studio had to share:

“Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of it forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters,” said Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film.”

Of course, Now You See Me 3 was announced several years ago. Way back in 2015, in fact. Since then, however, there hasn’t been much progress on the project. That is, until this past January, when We Got This Covered exclusively reported that the threequel was back in development and moving forward. And now, it seems our scoop has been confirmed, with Now You See Me 3 officially in the works.

No word on what the plot will entail yet, and a release date is still unknown, but it’s good to know that the pic is definitely headed our way and we imagine that once we move past the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate will bring us more on what to expect from Now You See Me 3.

Until then, however, tell us, what are you hoping to see from the threequel? Share your hopes, theories and enthusiasm for the movie in the comments section down below and watch this space for more.