Obi-Wan Filming Location Has Fans Convinced Vader Visits This Iconic Planet

Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi show spent a long time in hiding, which I guess is appropriate. Originally announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, the show was supposed to be the jewel in the platform’s 2020 crown. Unfortunately, mere days before the cameras were set to roll in January 2020, Lucasfilm slammed the brakes, citing script problems.

After being reworked from the ground up, Obi-Wan Kenobi is now filming in California. Previous reports said that production had wrapped, but it seems that work is still ongoing in a very curious location. Now sets have been constructed in the East Los Angeles College swimming pool for scenes that involve a lot of dry ice.

So, why a swimming pool? Obviously, this is going to be a scene involving water, but the dry ice has some fans convinced this means a trip to Yoda’s hideout on Dagobah. Concept art shown to investors last year apparently showed Vader entering a wooded area that resembled the swampy planet, so this may be for that scene.

If true, this would see Vader on the hunt for Yoda, though given that the Jedi Master’s location appears to be a secret to the Empire in the original trilogy, we can assume the two don’t actually cross paths. Or, alternatively, this isn’t for Dagobah at all and is just another scene that requires water (which would nicely contrast with the Tatooine desert).

With the shoot seemingly ending soon, let’s hope a trailer or some official stills aren’t too far behind. We don’t have a release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi yet, though we know it’s due to land at some point in 2022. Fingers crossed that comes in the first half of the year.