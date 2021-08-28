The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Is Still Filming Despite Earlier Reports

A week ago, it was reported that Obi-Wan Kenobi had finally put a wrap on principal photography, but a new account by The Bespin Bulletin, an outlet dedicated to covering news of the galaxy far, far away, seems to suggest that there’s still filming to be done through to early September.

It’d be no overstatement to suggest that the upcoming series, featuring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master and set after the fall of the Galactic Republic, depicting the eponymous character’s years in exile, is one of the most highly-anticipated Star Wars project on the horizon. Even The Mandalorian, with all the hype surrounding it, would have a difficult time competing with Obi-Wan Kenobi were Disney to release the first trailer heralding the return of one of the most popular characters in the saga.

That being said, it has become increasingly clear that the show has gone through something of a development hell over the past few years, with creative differences impeding production at every stage. Fortunately, the cast and crew seem to have put all of that behind, and it was announced last week by several outlets, including LRM Online, that filming had concluded.

Now, according to the Bespin Bulletin, two sources close to the production have revealed that filming has continued this week and will continue through the next one, but the crew is really close to wrapping up the final scenes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal Famous Star Wars Location 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At any rate, we won’t know for sure until someone close to the series officially confirms a wrap, just like Ming-Na Wen, the actress behind Fennec Shand, recently did for The Book of Boba Fett.

Are you excited about Obi-Wan Kenobi, though? And what do you expect to see in the Disney+ show? Sound off below.