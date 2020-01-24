Obi-Wan Disney Plus Show May Now Become A Movie

Something is rotten in the state of Lucasfilm. Over the last week, we’ve heard rumblings from various sources that the Obi-Wan Disney Plus show was in trouble. Reasons for this ranged from problems with the script, Ewan McGregor’s availability and even the Australian bushfires affecting the location shoot. But whatever the true reason proves to be, the hammer fell yesterday with The Hollywood Reporter saying that the show is currently on indefinite hiatus and the episode count has been cut from six to four.

Now, there’s talk that the series may end up as a movie after all. Jordan Maison of Cinelinx tweeted that:

“Welp, since I’ve had more than two (separate) people tell me, I can share a tidbit. Seems like they were (or are, hard to say right now) considering shifting it back to a MOVIE instead of a show. The lower episode count would mean they’ve certainly trimmed elements down.”