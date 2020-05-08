First Look At Art The Clown In Terrifier 2 Will Give You Nightmares

Ready to be terrified? We sure hope so, because something terrible is lurking and terror awaits you. Of course, we’re talking about Terrifier 2.

A sequel to Terrifier, a 2016 horror film about a homicidal clown (there’s an original idea), is currently in the works and while it doesn’t have a release date just yet – with production currently interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic – the filmmakers are clearly keen to keep hype alive in the meantime.

As you can see down below, a first look at Art – Terrifier’s own Pennywise – has been released today and let’s just say that you might have some trouble sleeping after seeing it. Be warned.

Perhaps I was doing Terrifier a disservice when I slagged it off for farming the horror movie cliché of scary clowns. It actually predated the film adaptation of It by a year – though It was itself based on a novel from 1986. But I digress.

Terrifier 2 will see writer/director Damien Leone return along with actor David Howard Thornton as the aforementioned Art. Given that production appears to have been fairly advanced at the time of the disruption, it may not take too much longer once work can restart to get it to theaters. For fans of the first movie, keep your fingers crossed.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to seeing Art up to his murderous antics once more in Terrifier 2? Drop a comment down below if you are. Alternatively, you can also leave us with your own scary clown stories.

Hopefully one day someone will make a humanistic horror movie about how misunderstood clowns are. Don’t say Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime may have been misunderstood, but sympathetic? Nah, I don’t think so.