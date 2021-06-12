Awesome Love And Thunder Art Reveals Thor’s New Outfit

There was a distinctly old school vibe to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, despite the fact it was a $180 million blockbuster brought to life using the latest technology that fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, long since established as the world’s biggest and most popular franchise.

Looking at the general vibe and aesthetic we’ve been getting from the various set photos to have made the rounds during production, successor Love and Thunder looks to be keeping that notion alive. There’s definitely shades of cult classic 1980s swords and sorcery epics about the entire endeavor, from the movie’s official logo to a brand new look at an animated version of Chris Hemsworth’s title hero, which you can see below.

Official Thor: Love And Thunder Art Reveals An Animated Odinson 1 of 2

The image comes from a t-shirt that was given to the cast and crew as a wrap gift, and shows the Odinson wielding his trusty Stormbreaker, which might have something to do with the fact that Natalie Portman’s returning Jane Foster will be showing off her guns to wield Mjolnir as she finally gets in on the superpowered action.

All of the key creative players have been touting Thor: Love and Thunder as being bigger, bolder and much crazier than Ragnarok, with Waititi admitting he put every possible wild and crazy idea that he had into Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be one of the MCU’s most exciting efforts yet, with a positively stacked cast suiting up and reporting for duty, and the only bad news is that we have to wait eleven months until May 6th to see what the cast and crew have in store.